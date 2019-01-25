Multimedia Journalist (Surrey)

A position on the provincial digital desk is available at Black Press Media, Canada’s largest independent and international multimedia company, with more than 180 journalists and editors in B.C. alone, and publications in Alberta, Washington state, California, Hawaii and Alaska.

The job is a full-time, three-month contract, based in Surrey, B.C., working as a key member of the core team covering news for the province and reporting to the B.C. Digital Editor. A smartphone, vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required. The shift is Sunday to Thursday.

This is an exciting opportunity to cover provincial news as part of a hardworking, dynamic team, be published across the Black Press Media print and online network, and work with editors in all corners of Western Canada to cover issues that matter to their communities.

Key tasks:

Produce engaging digital content that speaks to what matters most to B.C. residents.

Adhere to tight deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Maintain the provincial social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram, following best practices. Ensure wire copy is posted in a timely manner.

Monitor and respond immediately to breaking news, using video, field reporting, and user-generated content to enhance coverage.

Support local newsrooms in B.C., Alberta and Whitehorse with editorial and technical problems.

Other duties as assigned by B.C. Digital Editor

Qualifications:

You have a diploma or degree in journalism. Newsroom and/or broadcast experience is an asset.

You have excellent skills in photography, social media, live reporting, video shooting and editing, SEO, and multimedia elements.

Your key skills include communication, multi-tasking, organization, critical thinking, problem-solving, attention to detail and news judgment.

You are a reliable self-starter who thrives under pressure.

You have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news.

Knowledge of Slack, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

You have strong knowledge of B.C. news and issues.

Those interested should submit a resume and cover letter to Laura Baziuk, B.C. Digital Editor, at laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca. Deadline for applications is Feb. 8, 2019.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.