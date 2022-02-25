Multimedia Journalist (Surrey)

Black Press Media has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist at the Peace Arch News. The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia.

Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Peace Arch News team is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on news, events, and issues in South Surrey and White Rock.



The successful candidate will have:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment, as well as a full range of familiarity and talent in providing community news and events coverage.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of iMovie and Canadian Press style.



The successful candidate must be able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.



Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.



A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.



Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Brenda Anderson

Editor

brenda.anderson@peacearchnews.com



please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca