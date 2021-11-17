Multimedia Journalist (Smithers)

The picturesque alpine town of Smithers B.C. is a hub of breaking news in the heart of resource country eagerly awaiting its next award-winning multimedia journalist.

Situated in the bountiful Bulkley Valley under the majestic Hudson Bay Mountain, its natural beauty, thriving business community, comprehensive amenities, myriad recreational opportunities and vibrant cultural scene make it the perfect place for junior journalists to cut their teeth or for seasoned pros to set down some roots.

The successful candidate will be joining a newspaper with a proven track record of more than 114 years now driven by a multimedia, digital-first mandate, publishing online and to social platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The Interior News also maintains a paid-subscription weekly print product that is the pride of the community.

The digital platform is backed by the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press Media employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The ideal candidate will possess:

Demonstrated news sense and ability to work independently.

Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

Demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and to take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

Formal journalism degrees or diplomas are preferred, but commensurate experience with portfolio will be considered.

Broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory (allowances provided).

Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter, resume and news writing sample to:

Thom Barker

Regional Editor, Northwest BC

editor@interior-news.com

(306) 641-6215

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.