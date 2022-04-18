Multimedia Journalist (Saanich News)

Black Press Media has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multimedia Journalist at the Saanich News.

Saanich is the largest municipality located in Victoria, a large, progressive city on Vancouver Island that offers all urban amenities as well as outdoor recreation and myriad other lifestyle opportunities.

The Saanich News is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events, and issues in the municipality. This position is based in a community newsroom integrated into a five-publication editorial hub in the Victoria region, overseen by a publisher, bureau chief and assistant.

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding and diverse writing abilities for print and web

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment

Excellent skills in driving website traffic and audience engagement through superior content generation

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas

Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism, including a working knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style

You must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

You will be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from hard-hitting news to community coverage that resonates. Extra attention will be given to newsroom experience – broadcast and/or print.

You are a self started and a critical thinker who thrives under deadline pressures.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Send your cover letter, resume, and samples of work to:

Michelle Cabana,

Group Publisher, South Vancouver Island

Michelle.cabana@blackpress.ca

Please cc:

Andrew Holota,

Editorial Director Black Press Media, B.C.

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.