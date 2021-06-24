Multimedia Journalist (Revelstoke)

Black Press Media has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist in Penticton.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The Okanagan regional news team is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on news, events and issues in the city. This position is based in the Penticton newsroom with two reporters, an editor and a bureau chief in an editorial hub that involves 10 community-based publications in the Okanagan region.

The successful candidate will have:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment, as well as a full range of familiarity and talent in providing community news and events coverage.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment. Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, the Yukon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Submit your resume, writing and video samples, and cover letter to:

Monique Tamminga

Editor

Penticton Western News

monique.tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com

Please cc:

Jen Zielinski

Bureau Chief of BC Interior South Division

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Thank you for your interest. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.