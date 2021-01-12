Managing Editor (Red Deer Advocate)

The Red Deer Advocate has an opening for an exceptional journalist who will excel at leading the Advocate newsroom to continued success in Central Alberta.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, the ability to produce reader-focused content and thrive on managing and working under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

Additionally the successful candidate will:

Possess an excellent understanding of social media, video, digital and print journalism

Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms

Hold a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone (all are required)

The Red Deer area offers a mix of urban and rural living, combining exceptional outdoor pursuits with a vibrant growing community.

The Red Deer Advocate is part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties in Alberta, BC, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

Please apply before January 30, 2021 with a cover letter and resume:

Mary Kemmis, President, Prairie Division, Black Press

mkemmis@reddeeradvocate.com

www.reddeeradvocate.com

blackpress.ca