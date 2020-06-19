Multimedia Journalist (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Observer has an opening for a full-time, permanent position for a multimedia journalist with a focus on a full range of community features, sports, arts and hard news.

This is a dynamic position located in Quesnel with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter with a keen sense of adventure looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

This successful candidate will join the largest multimedia news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, and operates highly competitive multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Quesnel editorial team consists of an editor and reporter, contributing to the paper’s website, the weekly print product and robust social media interaction with viewers. Advanced video, social media and photography skills will be fundamental attributes, along with working knowledge of Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

We are looking for an independent thinker who can work within deadlines, but who will also enjoy a team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent writing skills and knowledge of CP style. Broadcast journalism is a key asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with evening and weekend schedules shared between the editorial team. Candidates must have their own cell phone, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. A formal journalism degree or diploma is a must. Applicants must be Canadian citizens, or hold landed immigrant status.

The Observer is the paper of record in our community and is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska.

We offer competitive remuneration and a solid benefits package.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Please cc:

Tracey Roberts

publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.