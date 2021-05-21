Multimedia Journalist (Prince Rupert)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy and a long legacy of award-winning journalism.

We have a dynamic contract opportunity in Prince Rupert, B.C..

This full-time position was created through federal government funding via the Local Journalism Initiative, and available immediately with a contract end date of March 31, 2022. The successful candidate who completes their LJI term will be well-positioned for consideration for permanent jobs in Black Press Media newsrooms.

The position will focus on topics such as economy, natural resources, health care, transportation, social issues, community events, sports and politics that concern Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii.

The journalists will be responsible for preparing content for our print and online publications, including breaking news, features, photos and video.

The successful candidate will work out of the Prince Rupert newsroom, supervised by an experienced managing editor.

The successful candidate will have:

• A formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and/or experience are distinct assets.

• Outstanding interviewing, researching and writing skills. Experience using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news gathering and storytelling.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in a fast-paced environment

• Demonstrated experience in creating engaging content for an online audience, including experience using SEO and UGC.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all of our newsrooms.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas. Excellent communication skills.

• Strong knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style. Knowledge of B.C. history and issues a distinct asset

The successful candidate must be able to work independently, take initiative, contribute to a larger network, have multiple stories on the go, and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., the Yukon, NWT, Alberta and the U.S. We employ 150 multimedia journalists in B.C. alone, which is the largest news-gathering force in the province.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can send their cover letters, resumes and video samples to:

Todd Hamilton

Group publisher, Black Press Northwest B.C.

publisher@thenorthernview.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or have permanent resident status. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.