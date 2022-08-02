Multimedia Journalist (Ponoka)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy, and a long legacy of award-winning journalism. We have a dynamic contract opportunity in Ponoka, AB. Ponoka is a thriving town in Central Alberta that offers a small-town lifestyle and strong community connections. The rich cultural heritage of the people who make the area home informs day-to-day life and makes for a rich social experience.

This full-time position was created through federal government funding via the Local Journalism Initiative, and available immediately with a contract end date of March 31, 2023. The successful candidate who completes their LJI term will be well-positioned for consideration for permanent jobs in Black Press Media newsrooms.

The job will focus on topics such as agriculture, employment, civic government and indigenous issues and relations that concern Ponoka and the surrounding area. The journalists will be responsible for preparing content for our print and online publications, including breaking news, features, photos, and video. The successful candidate will work out of the Ponoka newsroom, supervised by an experienced Regional Publisher.



The successful candidate will have:

A formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and/or experience are distinct assets.

Outstanding interviewing, researching, and writing skills. Experience using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news gathering and storytelling.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in a fast-paced environment

Demonstrated experience in creating engaging content for an online audience, including experience using SEO and UGC.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all our newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie, and Canadian Press style.

Knowledge of Alberta history and issues a distinct asset. Strong knowledge of agriculture and indigenous history considered an asset.

The successful candidate must be able to work independently, take initiative, contribute to a larger network, have multiple stories on the go, and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

A valid driver’s licence and reliable vehicle are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive salary, benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained.



Those wishing to join Black Press Media can send their cover letters, resumes and multimedia reporting samples to:



Ashley Wadhwani and Andrew Holota

journalism@blackpress.ca

Please cc:

Christina Komives,

Regional Publisher, Ponoka News, Bashaw Star, Stettler Independent, Castor Advance and Wetaskiwin Pipestone Flyer.

christina.komives@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted