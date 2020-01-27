Multimedia Journalist (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an immediate opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia reporter. Reporting to the editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of entertainment, news and feature stories.

The successful candidate will have:

Strong writing skills

Ability to adhere to deadlines

Excellent skills in social media, photography, video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

Demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

A good understanding of SEO.

Ability to take direction, while also contributing original story ideas.

Ability to produce consistent, attractive pages using InDesign and Photoshop is an asset, as is comfort on other platforms such as podcasts and on-camera standups as required.

Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The NEWS offers a great working environment in one of Canada’s most beautiful locales, with a competitive remuneration plan and strong benefits package.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News is one of B.C.’s best community newspapers, the recipient of gold for Best Community Newspaper in 2010 and silver in 2011 by the BCYCNA, and is the paper of record in the Parksville Qualicum Beach region.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested?

Send your resume and samples of your work to:

Philip Wolf, Editor

Parksville Qualicum Beach News / Vancouver Island Free Daily

e-mail: philip.wolf@blackpress.ca

And

Andy Holota

Editorial Director

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.