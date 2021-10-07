Multimedia Journalist (Nunavut)

Based in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, the digital news reporter will write primarily for a Nunavut audience at nunavutnews.com, nnsl.com and their corresponding newspapers, the Kivalliq News and Nunavut News, and other publications as may be required. The successful candidate will be able to work independently, providing high quality news stories and photo features and gathering information and contributions from residents across the Kivalliq region of Nunavut.

Based in Rankin Inlet, the incumbent will cover all types of news, including local and territorial politics, courts, crime and education, with an emphasis on finding stories not just in Rankin, the regional centre, but in surrounding communities such as Arviat, Coral Harbor, Whale Cove and others. Some travel may be required. The ideal candidate will have strong writing and photography skills while possessing a zest for adventure and some knowledge of the North and Indigenous concerns.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have:

Experience reporting for digital platforms and in print.

Proficiency in news and feature writing and knowledge of Canadian Press guidelines.

Photography skills

Experience using content management systems (GPS 2.0 would be a big plus).

A valid driver’s licence and smartphone.

NNSL Media provides a very competitive compensation package and will cover your transportation costs to Rankin Inlet and other reasonable related expenses if necessary. Housing and a company vehicle are provided; utilities including the internet are also covered.



Interested candidates should send resume, clippings and a cover letter to:

Bruce Valpy

NNSL Media

P.O. Box 2820, 5108 50 Street

Yellowknife , N.W.T.

X1A 3N6 , Canada

Tel: (867) 766-4301

E-mail: valpy@nnsl.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.