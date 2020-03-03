Multimedia Journalist (Nanaimo)

A multimedia journalist position is available within Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private, independent and international multi-media company, with more than 160 websites, community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State and Hawaii.

This opening is a full-time and permanent position operating at the Nanaimo News Bulletin and www.nanaimobulletin.com. Candidates will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically suited for both online and print. The successful applicant for this position will be a key contributor to our websites and social media engagement. Advanced video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), and a strong understanding of how to tailor online content accordingly. You will have a diploma/degree in journalism, including training in broadcast media and be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from the council chambers to the theatre to the ball field. Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience, broadcast and/or print. Knowledge of basic Photoshop and iMovie are valuable assets. You’re a self-starter and a critical thinker, with the ability to work well under deadline pressures.

Candidates need to have a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. Nanaimobulletin.com offers a great digital media environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to Greg Sakaki and CC Andrew Holota

Greg Sakaki, Editor, Nanaimo News Bulletin

777 Poplar Street, Nanaimo B.C. V9S 2H7

Or email: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

www.nanaimobulletin.com

www.facebook.com/nanaimobulletin

@NanaimoBulletin

CC:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.