Multimedia Journalist (Nanaimo)

The Nanaimo News Bulletin is seeking a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist. The News Bulletin, based in Nanaimo, is a weekly community newspaper and online platform known for producing award-winning journalism. It is one of B.C.’s most-read community newspapers.

We’re looking for someone who can write fearlessly about political controversies and tough social issues, and engage our readers with coverage of arts, entertainment, sports, and more. An understanding of the issues affecting Vancouver Island would be an asset.

The successful candidate will have extensive newsroom experience and a record of producing excellent journalism. You must possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven, open-concept newsroom of four.

Reporting to the editor, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will produce high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media. The multimedia journalist is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement and comment moderation, and print page planning.

The successful candidate will have:

A demonstrated ability working in a news team.

An excellent understanding of SEO, UGC, social media, photography, video, and print journalism. Including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, and iMovie.

Knowledge of how to respond to breaking news while also recognizing the importance of investigative and community journalism.

Ability to demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement digital and print platforms.

Knowledge to assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Capability to produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Excellent editing skills across all platforms, demonstrating a mastery of grammar and Canadian Press style.

A formal journalism degree or diploma, with experience as a multimedia journalist, working in a team of journalists.

Candidates need to have a vehicle and a valid driver’s license. Black Press Media offers a great digital media environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your resume to:

Interested applicants should email a resume, writing samples and cover letter by February 25, 2022, to Greg Sakaki and CC Andrew Holota

Greg Sakaki

Editor, Nanaimo News Bulletin

777 Poplar Street, Nanaimo B.C. V9S 2H7

editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.