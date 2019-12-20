Multimedia Journalist (Multiple Locations)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across western Canada, through innovation, energy and a long legacy of award-winning journalism.

We now have five dynamic, one-year-plus opportunities at sites across B.C., including northern Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, and Northern B.C.

The five positions are in the following areas:

Northern Vancouver Island, based in Port Hardy

Midwest Vancouver Island, based in Campbell River

Northwest B.C., based in Smithers

Haida Gwaii, based in Queen Charlotte

Indigenous issued reporter, based in Williams Lake

These positions were created through federal government funding via the Local Journalism Initiative, involving full-time terms from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 2021. Those successfully completing their LJI terms will be well-positioned for consideration for permanent jobs in Black Press Media newsrooms.

Each position will focus on regional topics such as the economy, natural resources, health care, transportation and social issues. This an opportunity to dig deeper into important issues affecting entire regions of the province, and explore the impact upon communities and individuals.

The Indigenous issues reporter will specifically concentrate on topics of importance to First Nations, primarily in the central Interior and North regions of B.C.

The journalists will be responsible for preparing content for our print and online publications, including breaking news, features, photos and video.

All of the LJI reporters will be working in designated newsrooms, supervised by experienced editors in their respective regions, with all work and assignment focus overseen by senior provincial editors.

The successful candidate will have:

A formal journalism degree or diploma. Broadcast training and/or experience are distinct assets.

Outstanding interviewing, researching and writing skills. Experience using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news gathering and storytelling.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in a fast-paced environment

Demonstrated experience in creating engaging content for an online audience, including experience using SEO and UGC.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all of our newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas. Excellent communication skills.

Strong knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style. Knowledge of B.C. history and issues a distinct asset

A fierce desire to tell the stories that have so far gone uncovered in B.C. and bring new voices to the fore.

The successful candidate must be able to work independently, take initiative, contribute to a larger network, have multiple stories on the go, and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California and Hawaii. We employ 185 multimedia journalists in B.C. alone, which is the largest news-gathering force in the province.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel. We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages, and expect our stars to develop their skills by moving into job responsibilities beyond the position they initially gained. Reach for these opportunities now!

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can send their cover letters, resumes and video samples to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applicants must be Canadian citizens, have landed immigrant status, or hold valid work permits covering the time span of the position.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.