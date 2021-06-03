Multimedia Journalist (Maple Ridge)

The Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows News has an opening for a full-time, permanent multimedia journalist.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

The News is driven by a digital-first mandate, which maintains a local focus on people, events and issues in the city. This position is based in a community newsroom, overseen by a publisher and group editor.

The successful candidate will have:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory, and candidates must be Canadian citizens, or hold permanent resident status.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, the Yukon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer highly competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

editor@mapleridgenews.com

please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.