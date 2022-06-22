Multimedia Journalist (Lacombe – Rimbey)

The Lacombe Express and Rimbey Review weekly newspapers are looking for an experienced journalist with a talent for community-based reporting and the desire to contribute to a team that covers issues and topics that are important to central Albertans.

The successful applicant should have a passion and interest in writing a range of news content for our web and print audiences and be able to work on quick-turnaround deadlines. The successful applicant will work with the local publishers and report on a range of news. Videography, photography, and digital storytelling skills are highly valuable.

The successful candidate will:

• Possess a good understanding of Canadian Press Style

• Hold a journalism degree with 1+ years of experience in the field

• Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

• Produce quality written articles and video reports that use industry best practices

A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

The successful candidate must be able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment and be flexible in working between two offices. This is a permanent, full-time position.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Send a resume and cover letter by July 7 to:

Barb Pettie,

Regional Publisher

Barb.pettie@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.