Multimedia Journalist – (Goldstream)

Imagine working in a high-octane, digital-first newsroom competing to dominate news coverage on the West Shore in

Greater Victoria (BC).

We invite your application for a multimedia journalism position in our Goldstream Gazette Newsroom,

working in partnership with the Greater Victoria News Hub serving six dynamic community news websites

and their respective print publications.

You’ll be employed by Black Press Media, Canada’s largest independent and international multimedia

company, with publications in B.C., Alberta, Washington state, the Yukon, Hawaii and Alaska.

You’ll be working with a breaking news team in a regional hub of 10 journalists and editors in and around Victoria, a

large, progressive city on Vancouver Island that offers all urban amenities as well as outdoor recreation and

myriad other lifestyle opportunities.

Candidates will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically aimed at breaking news, fast

response and quick turnaround.

The successful applicant for this entry-level position will be a vital contributor to our websites and social

media engagement, working a flexible shift schedule that will include evenings and weekend days.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are anticipated to

generate more than 200 million web page views across western Canada this year.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print

journalism, including a working knowledge of Photoshop and iMovie.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of

fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement.

You will hold a formal degree or diploma in journalism, with training in broadcast media a key asset. You’ll

be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from hard-hitting news to community coverage that

resonates.

Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience – broadcast and/or print. You’re a self-starter

and a critical thinker who thrives under deadline pressures.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status. A reliable vehicle, valid driver’s

licence and cell phone are also mandatory.

Black Press Media offers a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Michelle Cabana

Group Publisher, Southern Vancouver Island

michelle.cabana@goldstreamgazette.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.