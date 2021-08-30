Multimedia Journalist (Fernie)

The Fernie Free Press is looking for an energetic multimedia journalist.

We are looking for strong writing and photography skills for the print newspaper, but also a demonstrated enthusiasm and skill in video shooting and editing, social media savvy, and a strong sense of urgency to spread the news through our digital offerings, including our website and social media platforms – and to do it first.

The successful candidate will have a degree or diploma in journalism. Experience in InDesign will be valuable. You will be a self-starter who is passionate about community journalism shared across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.

Fernie is a vibrant community of 5,000 located in southeastern British Columbia, renowned for its history, charm and world-class outdoor sports and recreation. The Free Press is a weekly publication delivered free to 6,000 households on Thursdays.

As the leading source of information in our region, we are looking for a skilled journalist to help us tell the stories of the Elk Valley.

The Free Press is published by Black Press, which publishes newspapers across British Columbia, Alberta, the Yukon, Washington State, Alaska and Hawaii.

Qualified candidates should submit their resumes and work samples to:

Karen Johnson

Regional publisher

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca