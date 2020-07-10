Multimedia Journalist/Editor (Grand Forks)

This is a prime opportunity to begin a career as an editor within the largest reporting force in British Columbia.

Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multi-media platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Grand Forks Gazette editor/reporter works independently in a one-person newsroom, as part of a larger regional news team in the beautiful Kootenay region of B.C.

The successful applicant will possess outstanding writing and communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The editor/reporter is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are vital.

The editor/reporter works with the publisher, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. A proven track record of community interaction and representation of a newspaper or other organization in the community is important.

The successful candidate will:

Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and experience is a distinct asset, as well as a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold landed immigrant status in Canada. A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages, as well as the opportunity to advance within the company’s editorial structure.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their cover letter and resumes to:

Pamela Allain

Regional Publisher

pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.