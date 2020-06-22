Multimedia Journalist/Editor (Creston)

The Creston Valley Advance has an opening for a full-time, permanent position for a multimedia journalist with a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts and sports.

This is a dynamic position located in beautiful Creston. B.C., with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter with a keen sense of adventure looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

This successful candidate will join the largest multimedia news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, and operates highly competitive multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Creston position is a solo role, encompassing editor responsibilities after a successful probation period. The job involves daily contributions to the paper’s website, weekly print product content, and robust social media interaction with viewers.

Advanced video, social media and photography skills will be fundamental attributes, along with working knowledge of Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

We are looking for an independent thinker who can work within deadlines, but who will also enjoy a regional team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

The successful candidate will:

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, with some previous newsroom experience.

Have excellent writing ability with skills in social media, photography and video shooting. Broadcast journalism is a key asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Adherence to deadlines and following off-site supervisory direction, while contributing original story ideas, is key.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with some evening and weekend work.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens, or hold landed immigrant status, and have their own cell phone, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer competitive remuneration and a solid benefits package.

The Advance is the paper of record in our community and is owned by Black Press Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.