Multimedia Journalist – Digital (Surrey)

Black Press Media is transforming the community news media industry across Western Canada, through innovation, energy and a long legacy of award-winning journalism.

We are Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper platforms throughout B.C., Alberta, the Yukon and the United States. We employ 150 multimedia journalists in Western Canada.

One of the key components in driving our highly competitive news agency is the provincial digital news desk based in Surrey, B.C. In concert with the provincial editorial director, and assisted by a senior multimedia journalist, the digital content editor for B.C. and Alberta oversees and coordinates online content for 70-plus newspaper websites and social media platforms.

That team is now seeking two highly talented and motivated multimedia journalists to add to provincial content creation, monitor news feeds and shoulder other daily digital tasks.

The successful candidates will be outstanding multi-tasker, meeting fluid production, content and audience objectives.

These are temporary, full-time contracts extending to the end of May 2021, with the potential of further employment upon completion, depending on performance and existing openings.

Key responsibilities include:

Rapid identification and pursuit of important regional and provincial stories in B.C.

Creation of tight, cleanly written stories, with a daily target of four to five files.

Providing support and supplemental coverage of the day’s big stories for Black Press Media newsrooms throughout B.C.

Liaising with newsroom teams to ensure coverage is coordinated and up-to-date, primary via the Slack communication tool.

Monitoring online news feeds and developing stories, taking direction from the digital content editor to rapidly adapt coverage as needed to stay competitive.

Story field work as required, including images and video, as assigned by the digital editor.

Qualifications:

A degree or diploma in journalism, and experience reporting and generating content for online, social and video.

Demonstrated knowledge and practice of best practices in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Slack, headline writing, SEO, embedded elements, and sourcing and verifying images. Special emphasis

on expertise in breaking news coverage and real-time reporting.

Demonstrated understanding of reader traffic and engagement through content strategies and distribution and promotion, as well as the use of data tools such as Google Analytics and Chartbeat.

Exceptional communication skills.

Experience with video and photo editing (iMovie, Photoshop).

Standard journalist knowledge of media law and Canadian Press style. Detailed awareness of issues and geography of British Columbia is a distinct asset.

In B.C. Yukon and Alberta, Black Press Media operates more than 70 websites, as well as our profiles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which have more than one million followers.

This position is based at our Surrey headquarters, and features a highly competitive salary and benefits package, and a dynamic work environment.

Please submit your resume with cover letter and related work experience to:

Ashley Wadhwani

Digital Content Editor, Black Press Media

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.