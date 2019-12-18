Multimedia Journalist (Duncan)

We are looking for an independent thinker who can work within deadlines, but who will also enjoy a team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

This successful candidate will join the largest multi-media news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 185 journalists in the province, and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Cowichan Valley Citizen reporter generates content for the paper’s website, the weekly print product and robust social media interaction with viewers.

We will select a top applicant who brings these skills and talents:

Superior writing for print and web.

A demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a standard requirement in all Black Press newsrooms.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment. Evening and weekend work will be required. The applicant will be our main arts and entertainment reporter.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Send your resume to:



Warren Goulding

Publisher, Cowichan Valley Citizen



warren.goulding@blackpress.ca

Please cc: Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media, BC Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.