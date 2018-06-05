Multimedia Journalist (Comox)

The Comox Valley Record has an immediate opening for a Multimedia Journalist to join our award winning team.
The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.
This role encompasses the overall contribution and presentation, utilizing both traditional print and online/social formats, of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos – on a daily basis for the paper`s digital products, and twice weekly for our print editions.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE INCLUDE:
- Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting videos and photos
- Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed
- Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the Editor
- Aid in planning and layout of print editions as required
- Writing an editorial column as requested
REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:
- Journalism degree or diploma
- Strong writing skills
- Organizational and time management skills
- Driver’s license and reliable vehicle
The Comox Valley Record offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and an excellent benefits package. Interested candidates should send resume, writing samples and cover letter to:
Keith Currie
Publisher, Comox Valley Record
Keith.currie@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled