Multimedia Journalist (Comox)

The Comox Valley Record has an immediate opening for a Multimedia Journalist to join our award winning team.

The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.

This role encompasses the overall contribution and presentation, utilizing both traditional print and online/social formats, of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos – on a daily basis for the paper`s digital products, and twice weekly for our print editions.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE INCLUDE:

  • Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting videos and photos
  • Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed
  • Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the Editor
  • Aid in planning and layout of print editions as required
  • Writing an editorial column as requested

REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Journalism degree or diploma
  • Strong writing skills
  • Organizational and time management skills
  • Driver’s license and reliable vehicle

The Comox Valley Record offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and an excellent benefits package. Interested candidates should send resume, writing samples and cover letter to:

Keith Currie
Publisher, Comox Valley Record
Keith.currie@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled

