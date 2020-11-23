Multimedia Journalist (Castlegar)

The Castlegar News has an opening for a full-time, permanent position for a multimedia journalist with a focus on a full range of news, community features, arts and sports.

This is a dynamic position located in Castlegar, in the beautiful Kootenay region of B.C., with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter looking for a diverse community to cover in an area offering a myriad of outdoor recreation options.

This successful candidate will join the largest multimedia news force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in Western Canada, and operates highly competitive multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Castlegar multimedia journalist reports to the editor in a two-person newsroom, which also is responsible to contribute content and assists with production of the Rossland News and the Nakusp Arrow Lakes News, in print and online.

Video, social media and photography skills will be fundamental attributes, along with working knowledge of Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

We are looking for a critical thinker who can work within deadlines, and enjoy a regional team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent writing ability with skills in social media, photography and video shooting. Broadcast journalism is a key asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news, as well as print product fundamentals. Knowledge of CP style is a requirement.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with some evening and weekend work.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens, or hold landed immigrant status, and have their own cell phone, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer competitive remuneration and a solid benefits package.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please submit application prior to December 4,2020.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Pamela Allain

Regional Group Publisher, West Kootenay Division, Black Press

pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.