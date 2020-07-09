Multimedia Journalist – Breaking News (Victoria)

Imagine working in a high-octane, digital-first newsroom competing to dominate news coverage in Victoria region of B.C.

We invite your application for a multimedia journalism position in our Victoria news hub, serving five dynamic community news websites and their respective print publications.

You’ll be employed by Black Press Media, Canada’s largest independent and international multimedia company, with more than 150 journalists and editors in B.C. alone, and publications in Alberta, Washington state, California, Hawaii and Alaska.

You’ll be joining a three-person breaking news team in a regional hub of 12 journalists and editors in Victoria, a large, progressive city on Vancouver Island that offers all urban amenities as well as outdoor recreation and myriad other lifestyle opportunities.

Candidates will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically aimed at breaking news, fast response and quick turnaround.

The successful applicant for this entry-level position will be a vital contributor to our websites and social media engagement, working a flexible shift schedule that will include evenings and weekend days.

Black Press multimedia journalists produce content for highly read digital platforms that are anticipated to generate more than 130 million web page views across British Columbia this year.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism, including a working knowledge of Photoshop and iMovie.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement.

You will hold a formal degree or diploma in journalism, with training in broadcast media a key asset. You’ll be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from hard-hitting news to community coverage that resonates.

Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience – broadcast and/or print. You’re a self-starter and a critical thinker who thrives under deadline pressures.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold landed immigrant status. A reliable vehicle, valid driver’s licence and cell phone are also mandatory.

Black Press Media offers a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Michelle Cabana

Publisher, Victoria News

publisher@vicnews.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.