Multimedia Journalist (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening in our award-winning newsroom for a full-time Multimedia Journalist.

We’re a cohesive team and are looking for a new teammate.

We’re looking for someone who’s willing to cover just about every beat including community stories, entertainment, breaking news and sports.

The last candidate standing will have excellent digital skills, is hungry to be first and willing to take an innovative approach to stories. They’ll also have stellar photography and videography skills, as well as being able to deliver stories on a tight deadline and have a flexible schedule. They’ll be contributing to our print edition, digital products and possibly special publications.

Responsibilities of this role include:

• Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;

• Pitching story ideas;

• Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed;

• Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the editor;

• Aid in weekly planning and layout of print editions, as required;

• Some travelling and vacation coverage for other newspapers.

Requirements / Qualifications:

• Student of a journalism program or recent graduate;

• Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;

• Organizational and time management skills;

• Driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

Interested candidates should send resumé, writing samples and cover letter to:

Max Winkelman

Editor, 100 Mile Free Press

max.winkelman@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.