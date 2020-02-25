Multimedia Editor (Yukon)

The Yukon News is looking to hire a full-time permanent editor.

The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper and online platform based in Whitehorse, known for producing enterprising investigative journalism. We consistently win awards at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and the British Columbia and Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Awards.

The successful candidate will have at least five years of newsroom experience and a record of producing excellent journalism. You must possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven, open-concept newsroom of five.

Reporting to the publisher, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media. The editor is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement and page layout.

We’re looking for someone who is able to write fearless editorials about political controversies and tough social issues. An understanding of the issues affecting Yukon and Canada’s North would be an asset.

The successful candidate will:

· Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

· Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism.

· Know how to respond to breaking news while also recognizing the importance of enterprising investigative journalism.

· Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

· Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

· Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

· Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

· Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, with experience as an editor, leading a team of journalists.

The Yukon News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout Canada and the United States. We offer an excellent package including salary and benefits.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 20, 2020. Interested applicants should email a resume, clippings and cover letter to:

Stephanie Newsome

Publisher, Yukon News

stephanien@yukon-news.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca