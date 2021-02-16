Multimedia Editor (Yukon)

The Yukon News is seeking a full-time, permanent Multimedia Editor.

Based in Whitehorse, The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper and online platform known for producing enterprising and award-winning journalism.

The successful candidate will have extensive newsroom experience and a record of producing excellent journalism. You must possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven, open-concept newsroom of five.

Reporting to the publisher, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media. The editor is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement and comment moderation, and print page planning.

We’re looking for someone who is able to write fearless editorials about political controversies and tough social issues. An understanding of the issues affecting Yukon and Canada’s North would be an asset.

The successful candidate will:

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of SEO, UGC, social media, photography, video and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Know how to respond to breaking news while also recognizing the importance of investigative and community journalism.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement digital and print platforms.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms, demonstrating a mastery of grammar and Canadian Press style.

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, with experience as an editor, leading a team of journalists.

The Yukon News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout Canada and the United States. We offer an excellent package including salary and benefits.

The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021. Interested applicants should email a resume, writing samples and cover letter to:

Stephanie Newsome

Publisher, Yukon News

stephanien@yukon-news.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca