Multimedia Editor (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Observer is looking for a talented multimedia editor who will lead a two-person newsroom to achieve continued success in print and digital news content.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic.

The new Observer editor will:

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism, including basic knowledge of Adobe Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie. Broadcast experience is a distinct asset.

The ability to assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

This position reports to the Publisher, and may involve some evening and weekend work.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens, or hold landed immigrant status, and have their own cell phone, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.

We offer competitive remuneration and a solid benefits package.

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta and western U.S.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Tracey Roberts

Publisher

publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.