Multimedia Editor (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Observer is looking for a talented multimedia editor who will lead a two-person newsroom to achieve continued success in print and digital news content.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant, and engaging content to a wide demographic.

The new Quesnel Cariboo Observer editor will:

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video, and print journalism. Broadcast experience is a distinct asset.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

The successful candidate must be able to multi-task and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment, as part of a network of print and online publications in the beautiful Cariboo region of B.C.

This position reports to the publisher, and is based on 40 hours a week, with some evening and weekend work.

A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Tracey Roberts

Publisher

publisher@quesnelobserver.com

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted