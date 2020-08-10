Multimedia Editor (Nelson)

The Kootenay region of B.C. is one of the most beautiful areas in British Columbia, with stunning scenery and limitless year-round outdoor recreation opportunities. It represents a key division of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

We are seeking a highly talented, experienced multimedia editor to lead the Nelson Star newsroom, and direct editorial print production of several sister papers.

Based in Nelson, the successful candidate will be focused on assigning, creating, editing and posting story, photo and video content to the local website and print product.

The new editor will have outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a mastery of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines are vital.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video, as well as print production, including a mastery of InDesign and Photoshop.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement. Outstanding leadership skills, and a demonstrated ability to direct and mentor a regional team of multimedia journalists are vital.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, with experience as an editor in a digital and print environment. Broadcast training is considered an additional asset.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory. Applicants must be Canadian citizens, or hold permanent resident status.

Shifts may include a weekend day and early morning starts. Black Press Media offers competitive salary and benefit packages.

Those wishing to join Black Press Media can submit their resumes and a cover letter to:

Pamela Allain

Regional Publisher

pamela.allain@blackpress.ca

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.