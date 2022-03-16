Multimedia Editor (Ladysmith)

The Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle is seeking a full-time, permanent Multimedia Editor. Based in Ladysmith, The Chronicle is a weekly community newspaper and online platform known for producing enterprising and award-winning journalism.

The successful candidate will have extensive newsroom experience and a record of producing excellent journalism. You must possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven, open-concept newsroom.

Reporting to the publisher, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will produce high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media. The editor is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement and comment moderation, and print page planning. We’re looking for someone who can write fearless editorials about political controversies and tough social issues. An understanding of the issues affecting Vancouver Island would be an asset.

The successful candidate will:

Possess excellent understanding of SEO, UGC, social media, photography, video, and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, and iMovie.

Know how to respond to breaking news while also recognizing the importance of investigative and community journalism.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement digital and print platforms.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms, demonstrating a mastery of grammar and Canadian Press style.

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, with experience as an editor, leading a team of journalists.

Candidates must have a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. Black Press Media offers a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package. Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Interested applicants should email a resume, writing samples and cover letter to

Sean McCue

Publisher, Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle

sean.mccue@blackpress.ca

Cc. Andrew Holota

Editorial Director, Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

‘Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.