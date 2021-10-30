Multimedia Editor (Kelowna)

The Kelowna Capital News & West K News are looking for an exceptional editor – someone who will excel at leading a newsroom team to achieve continued success in print and digital news delivery.

Black Press is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms, built on a foundation of highly respected community newspapers known for their accuracy, insight and integrity.

We are leveraging our local scale and outstanding journalism to compete aggressively in the digital market, while maintaining core print products that continue to deliver in-depth, relevant and engaging content to a wide demographic, and producing results for marketing clients who depend on the delivery of their message via multiple platforms.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom of four.

The Kelowna Capital News / West K News Editor will:

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be an asset.

Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms, inspiring the news team through leadership by example.

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

An understanding of the B.C. court system and municipal council an asset

The Capital News / West K News editor will report to the Group publisher as well as the regional bureau chief, who oversees an editorial hub producing 12 community newspaper and website publications in the region.

Kelowna is situated in the beautiful Okanagan region of British Columbia, offering large-city dynamics, surrounded by boundless year-round recreational amenities.

The Capital News is an award-winning community newspaper – Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel, offering competitive salary and benefits packages. Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada.

Apply with your cover letter and resume to:

Karen Hill

Group Publisher

karen.hill@blackpress.ca

and

Jen Zielinski

Okanagan Bureau Chief

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial director, Black Press BC

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.