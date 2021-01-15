Multimedia Editor/Journalist (Kitimat)

The Kitimat Northern Sentinel has an opening for a full-time multimedia editor/journalist.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press Media employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding, award-winning print products.

The Northern Sentinel is driven by a multimedia, digital-first mandate, publishing stories in print, online and social platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Video content also plays a key role in our digital platforms.

We are looking for a candidate who has:

• Outstanding writing skills for print and web.

• Demonstrated ability in covering breaking news in an online environment.

• Excellent skills in driving website trafﬁc and audience engagement through superior multimedia news content generation, including SEO and UGC strategies.

• Advanced knowledge of photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

• The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

• Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, iMovie and Canadian Press style.

The successful candidate must be a team player, able to multitask and execute in a complex digital and print publishing environment, as part of a network of print and online publications in the B.C. North.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, and broadcast training and experience are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Todd Hamilton

Publisher

publisher@thenorthernview.com

please cc

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.