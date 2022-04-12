Multimedia Editor/Journalist (Grand Forks)

This is a prime opportunity to begin a career as an Editor within the largest reporting force in British Columbia. Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province and is rapidly expanding its multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

The Grand Forks Gazette Editor/Journalist works independently in a one-person newsroom, as part of a larger regional news team in the beautiful Kootenay region of B.C.

The successful applicant will:

Possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style.

The Editor/Journalist is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are vital.

The Editor/Journalist works with the publisher, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. A proven track record of community interaction and representation of a newspaper or other organization in the community is important.

The successful candidate will:

Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and experience is a distinct asset, as well as a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada. A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages, as well as the opportunity to advance within the company’s editorial structure. There is also potential for moving allowances and signing bonuses.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their cover letter and resumes to:

Karen Johnson

Regional Publisher

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

and

Ashley Wadhwani

Digital Content Editor Black Press Media

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.