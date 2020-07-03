Multimedia Editor/Journalist (Fernie)

The Fernie Free Press is looking for a skilled editor – someone who will excel at leading a two-person newsroom team to achieve continued success in print and digital news delivery.

You’ll be joining the largest multimedia reporting force in B.C. Black Press Media employs 150 journalists in the province, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

Located in the Kootenay region of B.C., Fernie is renowned for its beautiful scenery, and superb recreational opportunities, including a top-rated ski resort.

The new Fernie Free Press editor will:

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma.

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a small news team.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Newsroom experience is a must, and broadcast experience would be an asset.

Drive a sense of urgency for coverage of breaking news online.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and videos, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms. Knowledge of Indesign is a plus.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

The successful candidate will demonstrate outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold landed immigrant status.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefits packages, and advancement is encouraged and supported.

Please forward your cover letter and resume to:

Madi Bragg

Publisher

publisher@thefreepress.ca

Please cc:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press Media

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.