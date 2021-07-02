Multimedia Editor (Fernie)

This is a prime opportunity to build or continue a career as an editor in the beautiful Kootenay region of southeastern B.C.

Black Press employs 150 journalists in the province, creating high-quality news content for multimedia platforms in addition to long-standing, profitable print products.

We are seeking an experienced journalist who brings advanced journalism skill sets, and a sincere desire to absorb the lifestyle in Fernie, a vibrant and diverse community nestled in an environment which offers some of the best and most varied outdoor activities in the province, including national-class skiing, as well as biking, hiking and a multitude of other recreational and cultural pursuits.

The Fernie Free Press editor oversees a two-person newsroom, as part of a larger regional news team in the Kootenay region, and as an integral part in the full B.C. network of 70-plus newsrooms, guided by senior provincial editors.

The successful applicant will possess outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a clear understanding of copy-editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. The editor/reporter is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

Flexibility, attention to detail, and the ability to meet deadlines in a weekly production environment are vital.

The editor/reporter works with the publisher, as well as contributing content to sister publications in the region. A proven track record of community interaction and representation of a newspaper or other organization in the community is important.

The successful candidate will:

– Possess an excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast training and experience is a distinct asset, as well as a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

– Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

– Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

– Show a track record of managing and supporting multi-person teams in a supervisory capacity.

Candidates must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status in Canada. A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Alaska, the Yukon and Hawaii.

We offer competitive salary and benefit packages, as well as the opportunity to advance within the company’s editorial structure.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their cover letter and resumes to:

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Regional publisher

Please cc your application to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director Black Press

aholota@blackpress.ca

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.