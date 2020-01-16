Multimedia Editor (Chilliwack)

The Chilliwack Progress, a longstanding, award-winning newspaper in B.C., has an opening for a full time, permanent editor.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail, and the ability to manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom of five.

Reporting to the regional president and provincial editorial director, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news across all platforms, including print and digital media. The editor is responsible for a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

The successful candidate will:

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be an asset.

Respond immediately to breaking news and drive a sense of urgency around the online platform.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content, driving immediacy and fresh content.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

Hold a formal journalism degree or diploma, with experience as an editor, leading a team of journalists.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are required.

Chilliwack is situated in the beautiful Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and offers boundless recreational amenities all around an active, thriving community.

The Chilliwack Progress is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, California and Hawaii.

Forward resume and cover letter to:

Tara Heibert

Publisher

email: publisher@theprogress.com

Please cc

Andrew Holota, Editorial Director Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Thank you for your interest.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Applicants must be Canadian citizens or hold permanent resident status.