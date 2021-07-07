Multimedia Editor (Aldergrove)

The Aldergrove Star – a long-standing, award-winning newspaper in B.C., has an opening for a permanent Editor. The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership and communication skills, keen attention to detail, and the ability to work well under pressure. This individual will be a dynamic, energetic self-starter who is interested in being an integral part of the community he or she serves. The right person must also be able to follow direction and work well as part of a team.

This individual must produce high-quality work across all platforms, including print and digital media. Responsibilities will include a wide range of writing assignments, photography, video, social media engagement, and page layout.

The successful candidate will:

• Possess excellent understanding of social media, photography, video, and print journalism.

• Respond immediately to breaking news and drive a sense of urgency around the online platform.

• Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and fresh content.

• Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

• Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

• Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

• A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle, and a smartphone are required.

The Aldergrove Star is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, and Hawaii.

Forward resume, cover letter, and samples of your work, by July 16, 2021, to:

Roxanne Hooper

Group Editor

Email: Roxanne.Hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Thank you for your interest.

Only those shortlisted will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.