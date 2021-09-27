Multimedia Advertising Consultant (Kelowna)

We are expanding our advertising department!

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Kelowna Capital News is on the hunt for a full-time Multimedia Advertising Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that is as comfortable talking to tattoo artists as boardroom executives. You are creative, persuasive, fearless and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our incredible brand out into the Kelowna market and convey the many benefits of advertising with the Capital News both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with an emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid drivers license and vehicle in good working order required for this position. For the right individual this could be the best job in the Okanagan.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Karen Hill

2495 Enterprise Way

Kelowna, BC V1X 7K2

karen.hill@blackpress.ca

Fax 250-862-5275

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.