Multimedia Advertising Consultant (Goldstream News Gazette)

Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms?

Black Press Media is on the hunt for a full-time Multimedia Advertising Consultant.

We are looking for an exceptional sales person that’s as comfortable talking to a tattoo artist

as boardroom executives.



You are creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our

powerful brand out into the GVRD and convey the many benefits of advertising with Black Press Media

both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirement

for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with the emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset

for this position.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across

British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across

a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways

of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order required for this position.

Deadline to apply is August 6, 2021. If you’re ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come

with it, send your resume to:

Cathy Webster, Publisher

Goldstream News Gazette

Publisher@goldstreamgazette.com

No phone calls please.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.