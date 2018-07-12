Multi-Media Sales Representative (Abbotsford, REW)

We are seeking a motivated sales person for the role of Multi-Media Sales Representative for the Real Estate Weekly. REW is a well-established real estate product in Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey. You will be responsible for providing integrated advertising solutions to local realtors, real estate offices and developers.

Your success will be measured by your ability to:

Prospect and develop new business

Exceed client expectations

Build strong relationships

The position requires attention to detail, the ability to multi-task, prioritize and work under timelines. A valid BC driver’s license and vehicle are required.

We offer a salary and commission package, car allowance and an excellent benefits package.

If this sounds like the perfect fit, please email your resume and cover letter to: lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled