Multi-Media Sales Manager (Abbotsford)

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News is looking for a dynamic Multi-Media Sales Manager who will be responsible for the revenue development of a successful and growing advertising sales team.

The ideal candidate will have a successful track record leading a sales team, will be an exceptional communicator, well organized, a strong problem solver and enjoy working in a competitive environment.

Key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Develop new sources of revenue and marketing plans for clients; build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth

Maintain and grow existing client accounts

Train and assist multi-media advertising consultants

Plan, implement and monitor the annual sales plan

Manage and conform to all processes and systems

Manage profitability of specialty publications as set out in the operating budget

Build and maintain Community Engagement Plan for all staff

Manage staff attendance and expectations

Always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner

Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities, and other research

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

abbynews.com

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.