Multi-Media Sales Manager (Abbotsford)

Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News is looking for a dynamic Multi-Media Sales Manager who will be responsible for the revenue development of a successful and growing advertising sales team.
The ideal candidate will have a successful track record leading a sales team, will be an exceptional communicator, well organized, a strong problem solver and enjoy working in a competitive environment.
Key responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to, the following areas:
- Develop new sources of revenue and marketing plans for clients; build and foster a network of referrals to create new opportunities for revenue growth
- Maintain and grow existing client accounts
- Train and assist multi-media advertising consultants
- Plan, implement and monitor the annual sales plan
- Manage and conform to all processes and systems
- Manage profitability of specialty publications as set out in the operating budget
- Build and maintain Community Engagement Plan for all staff
- Manage staff attendance and expectations
- Always maintain professionalism, tact, diplomacy, and sensitivity to portray the company in a positive manner
- Build and maintain ongoing awareness of new products and services, competitor activities, and other research
Abbynews.com and the Abbotsford News are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.
If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:
Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher
carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca
abbynews.com
Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.