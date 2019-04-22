Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Campbell River)

Black Press Media has an exciting opportunity for a Community Multi-Media Sales Consultant that will be focused on providing digital and print solutions for our local clients. This individual will be a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to take our leading print and digital advertising solutions to market. You will put your multitasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers.

The ideal candidate will have the following skills;

• Strong communication and people skills

• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment

• Basic knowledge of Excel.

• Organized and deadline driven

• Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private independent media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta,

We offer benefits and a rewarding compensation package.

Please submit your resume with cover letter by

April 30th 2019 to:

Artur Ciastkowski, Publisher, Black Press Media

Email: publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

*Please note on those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.