Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Vernon)

Black Press Media and the Vernon Morning Star are looking for a strategic, creative and passionate Sales Consultant to join our team.

The Vernon Morning Star is a cornerstone of the local community, as the #1 source for news in the North Okanagan. With such an important role in the community, the Morning Star is looking

to fill this position with someone who cares deeply about making the community a better place and helping local businesses to grow.

What A Multi-Media Sales Consultant’s Day Looks Like:

As a Multi-Media Sales Consultant for the Vernon Morning Star, you would work closely with clients to determine the best multi-media marketing campaigns for them, assist with creative development of campaigns and complete tasks on schedule.

On a typical day you would:

– Meet with current clients to discuss upcoming ads, campaign reports or new campaigns

– Meet with potential clients to understand their marketing needs and develop campaigns

– Apply your creativity to ad copy and design elements

– Work with Black Press Media designers on ads for print and/or digital campaigns

– Book ad campaigns and coordinate process from start to finish

– Explore the local community and enjoy all that the North Okanagan has to offer

– Work closely with an incredible team of consultants, coordinators, designers and multi-media journalists

Who You Are

You are comfortable talking to all kinds of business owners, from ma’ & pop’ shops to large corporations.

You are passionate about marketing and developing campaigns that meet the needs of your clients.

You understand marketing and advertising techniques, including what makes a good ad, or you have a willingness to learn.

You are extremely detail-oriented and a strong multi-tasker.

You work well with a team and know that each person is vital to the success of the campaign.

You care about your local community and local businesses.

You work very well on deadlines.

If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Karen Hill

Director of Sales, BC Interior South Division

karen.hill@blackpress.ca

*Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.