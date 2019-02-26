Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Vernon)

We are expanding our advertising department! Enjoy a creative environment? Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms? The Vernon Morning Star is on the hunt for a full-time Multi-media Sales Consultant. We are looking for an exceptional sales person that is as comfortable talking to tattoo artists as boardroom executives. You are creative, persuasive, fearless and have passion in everything you do. Every day you will take our incredible brand out into the Vernon and surrounding areas and convey the many benefits of advertising with the Morning Star both in print and through our digital options.

You will put your multi-tasking skills to good use as you balance day-to-day advertising requirements for existing customers with growing business through discipline and dedication to acquiring new customers. Experience in sales, with an emphasis on business to business opportunities would be considered an asset for this position.

Valid drivers license and vehicle in good working order required for this position. For the right individual this could be the best job in the Okanagan. If you are ready for a sales challenge and all the benefits that come with it, send your resume to:

Alycia Butler

Alycia.butler@vernonmorningstar.com

4407 25th Avenue

Vernon, B.C., V1T 1P5

*Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.