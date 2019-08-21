Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Trail)

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a company with a long and successful history in Trail? The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print marketing solutions at the Trail Times and trailtimes.ca. We have an immediate opening for a full-time Multi-Media Sales Consultant.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing and goal-oriented individual with high energy, you may be the right fit to join our team. Media experience is an asset, but we will consider candidates with marketing and / or sales experience, lots of energy and enthusiasm, and the ability to learn quickly.

The position is responsible for planning, creating and selling digital and print advertising, including video, serving existing clients, and developing new ones.

You will have the ability to learn new products and services and implement the sales techniques to present them to market.

Qualifications:

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Goal-oriented and able to work independently.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

Willingness to learn, take direction and build client relationships.

Located in Trail, this position offers a competitive base salary, commission plan and comprehensive benefit plan.

Trail Times and trailtimes.ca are part of Black Press Media, a sales, marketing and content organization. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news. And, we provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Eric Lawson, Publisher

eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

*Applications will be accepted until the position is filled; only those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.