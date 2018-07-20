Are you looking for a new opportunity?

The Terrace standard is on the hunt for a full time Multi-Media Sales Consultant.

Terrace is the main hub of Northwest BC. There is every crosscurrent imaginable in industry, sports and recreation, the arts and culture. The big draw here is the Skeena River and the salmon fishing, followed by hiking, mountain biking, and skiing. Our mountain was recently named as one of the world’s top 10 ski destinations by a UK magazine for its no-frills attitude and accessible back-country. We have an amazing hyper-local microbrewery and two (yes, two!) Tim Horton’s

Do you:

Enjoy a creative environment?

Understand the power of marketing on multiple platforms?

Are you creative, persuasive, fearless, and have passion in everything you do?

This could be the best job for you in the Northwest

Experience in sales with an emphasis on business opportunities would be considered and asset for this position

Valid driver’s license and vehicle in good working order is also required.

If you are looking for a career in sales or a new opportunity and all the benefits that come with it, e-mail or drop of your resume today to

Bert Husband

3210 Clinton Street

Terrace, BC, V8G 5R2

E-mail: publisher@terracestandard.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled