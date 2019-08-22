Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Surrey)

Do you have as much passion consulting with businesses as you do about where you live? What if your career provided opportunity to connect and demonstrate both? Black Press Media is competing and winning in the competitive community media industry by executing forward thinking strategies that combine our deep history in local content with the power of today’s multimedia revolution. Millions of Canadians turn to our news channels to keep up to date on what’s happening in the community they care about – the one they live in.

You see things different. You take a holistic perspective and strive to develop breakthrough thinking. You ask the deeper probing questions. You learn industry and market trends. You build and share knowledge to deliver value. You innovate through understanding audiences, building creative marketing solutions and backing it up with data driven decision making and emotional story telling. For you it’s about what can be done for others!

As a Multimedia Sales Consultant based out of our Surrey, B.C., your responsible for becoming the go-to expert for generating new business and supporting the growth of existing clients. You use your consultative selling approach to open conversations with the largest and most prominent brands in the region, province and country. You champion the client internally by building and recommending the most effective media print and digital channels, developing the creative solutions and coordinating the resources required to deliver on it.

Black Press Media is the leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Washington State, California, Alaska and Hawaii. Over 2,000 talented employees work with us delivering unique community news and information across a full suite of digital and traditional media channels. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

You will find a competitive compensation package including strong base salary, performance bonus, car allowance, benefits and real career growth opportunities. Bring your talent, energy and ideas to an organization leading the future of community media.

To learn more or apply, please contact;