Multi-Media Sales Consultant (Surrey)

The Surrey Now-Leader has an exciting opportunity for a Community Multi Media Sales Consultant who will be focused on digital and print sales. The successful candidate will be comfortable with both digital and print media and will be responsible for selling all platforms of our Digital Solutions, and print campaigns and special sections within our paper.

This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be reaching out and finding local marketing solutions for business owners for both our digital and print platforms. The Surrey Now-Leader is an award winning community news organization that offers a tremendous place to work and grow your career.

Qualifications:

– Strong Communication and people skills.

– Ability to thrive in a fast paced team environment.

– Basic knowledge of Word and Excel.

– Organized and deadline driven.

– Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience would be an asset.

– Willingness to learn, take direction and build your business.

– Goal oriented and able to work independently.

The Surrey Now-Leader is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent print and digital community Media company with more than 170 media properties in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California, and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Dal.Hothi@surreynowleader.com

Surrey Now-Leader

#102-5460 152nd Street

Surrey, BC V3S 5J9

blackpress.ca bclocalnews.com

*Please note on those shortlisted candidates will be contacted.